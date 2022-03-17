Jabil (JBL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jabil Inc. JBL reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1% and grew 32.3% year over year.



The company’s share price jumped 9.7% on Mar 16.



Revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $7,553 million, beating the consensus estimate by 1.9%. Solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics drove the performance.

Quarter Details

Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues improved 4% year over year, driven by growth in several end markets, such as healthcare, automotive and mobility.



Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues increased 19% year over year, led by robust digital print and retail performances, industrial and semi cap, and 5G wireless and cloud businesses.



Gross profit increased to $609 million from $569 million year over year. Operating income grew to $313 million from $236 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first six months of fiscal 2022, Jabil’s operating cash flow was $200 million compared with $86 million in the year-ago period. As of Feb 28, 2022, the company had $1,093 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,380 million of notes payable and long-term debt.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2022, Jabil expects revenues between $7.9 billion and $8.5 billion. Operating income is estimated in the $276-$336 million range. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share are expected between $1.40 and $1.80.



Thanks to strong secular tailwinds and momentum in many end markets, the company raised outlook for fiscal 2022. It now expects revenues of approximately $32.6 billion and core EPS of about $7.25.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 20.5% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 95.5% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 16% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has inched up 3.7% in the past year.

