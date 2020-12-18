Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jabil JBL reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.8% and increased 52.4% year over year.



Revenues increased 4.4% year over year to $7.83 billion backed by contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%.

Quarter Details

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues contributed 46% to total revenues and declined 4% year over year to $3.6 billion.



Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues contributed 54% to total revenues and improved 13% year over year to $4.23 billion. The upside can be attributed to growth in its $5-billion healthcare and packaging business, which serves many of the most critical healthcare, medical device and consumer packaged goods companies in the world.

Jabil, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 8.1%.



Core EBITDA margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.1%.



Operating expenses, on a GAAP basis, contracted 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 4.1%. As a percentage of revenues, while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses contracted 50 bps year over year to 3.9%, research & development (R&D) expenses remained unchanged on a year-over-year basis.



Non-GAAP core operating margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 4.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Nov 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 billion compared with $1.39 billion as of Aug 31, 2020. The company ended first-quarter fiscal 2021 with committed capacity under the global credit facilities of $3.8 billion.



In first-quarter fiscal 2021, Jabil repurchased approximately 1.5 million shares for $50 million, bringing total year-to-date repurchases to $216.5 million, as part of a two-year $600-million authorization announced in September 2019.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2021, Jabil expects total revenues between $6.2 billion and $6.8 billion.



DMS revenues are forecast to be $3.5 billion, which suggests an increase of 22% year over year. EMS revenues are forecast to be $3 billion, which indicates a decline of nearly 8% year over year.



Core non-GAAP operating income is estimated to be $210-$260 million. The company’s core earnings are expected between 83 cents and $1.03 per share on a non-GAAP basis.



For fiscal 2021, revenues are expected to be around $27.5 billion with expected core margin of 4.1%.



DMS segment revenues are expected to be $15 billion with expected core margin of 4.5% for fiscal 2021.



Further, EMS segment revenues are expected to be $12.5 billion with core margin projected to be 3.6%.



The company’s core earnings are expected to be $4.6 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Sanmina Corporation SANM, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and Vertiv Holdings VRT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rate for Sanmina Corporation, Dell and Vertiv Holdings is currently pegged at 12%, 12% and 38.9%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.