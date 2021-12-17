Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jabil JBL reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.92 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.67% and improved 20% year over year.



Revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $8.57 billion that beat the consensus mark by 3.45%.



Jabil’s shares increased 1.05% to close at $64.45 on Dec 16 following fiscal first-quarter results. Jabil has risen 51.6% year to date compared with 33.6% growth of the Zacks Electronics Manufacturing Services industry. The Zacks Computer & Technology sector rose 25.3% in the same time frame.

Quarter Details

Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues accounted for 55% of total revenues and improved 11.1% year over year to $3.6 billion. The upside can be attributed to growth in several end-markets, such as healthcare, automotive and mobility.



Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues accounted for 45% of total revenues and increased 7.4% year over year to $3.9 billion. The growth was primarily driven by robust digital print and retail performances, industrial and semi cap, and 5G wireless and cloud businesses.

Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, contracted 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 7.9%.



Core EBITDA margin expanded 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 7.3%.



As a percentage of revenues, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 30 bps year over year to 3.6%, while research & development (R&D) expenses were unchanged on a year-over-year basis at 0.1%.



Non-GAAP core operating margin was unchanged on a year-over-year basis at 4.7%.



EMS operating margin expanded 40 bps year over year to 3.8%. DMS operating margin was 5.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash flow

As of Nov 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.23 billion compared with $1.57 billion as of Aug 31, 2021.



Jabil reported cash flow used from operations of $46 million and adjusted free cash outflow of $119 million in the reported quarter.



The company also repurchased approximately 2.7 million shares for $127 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2021, Jabil expects total revenues between $7.1 billion and $7.7 billion.



DMS revenues are expected to be $3.8 billion, suggesting an increase of 4% year over year. EMS revenues are forecast at $3.6 billion, which indicates a rise of 14% year over year.



Core operating income is estimated in the $290-$350 million range. The company’s earnings are expected between $1.35 and $1.55 per share on a non-GAAP basis.



For fiscal 2022, revenues are expected to be around $31.8 billion, with projected core margin of 4.5%.



The company’s earnings are expected to be $6.55 per share on a non-GAAP basis.



Free cash flow for fiscal 2022 is expected to be more than $700 million.

