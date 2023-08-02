Jabil (JBL) Price Target Increased by 6.21% to 122.15

The average one-year price target for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has been revised to 122.14 / share. This is an increase of 6.21% from the prior estimate of 115.00 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 132.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.37% from the latest reported closing price of 110.67 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.37%, an increase of 23.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 143,265K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Texas Yale Capital holds 8,424K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 114,231.86% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,232K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 41.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 104.50% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,365K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,112K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 22.35% over the last quarter.
Primecap Management holds 4,066K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 39.68% over the last quarter.
Jabil Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.
