Jabil (JBL) Price Target Increased by 21.40% to 115.01

The average one-year price target for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has been revised to 115.00 / share. This is an increase of 21.40% from the prior estimate of 94.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from the latest reported closing price of 108.84 / share.

Jabil Declares $0.08 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $108.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.36%, an increase of 22.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 142,817K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 8,424K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 114,231.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,232K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 41.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 104.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,365K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,112K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,066K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,584K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 39.68% over the last quarter.

Jabil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

