Jabil (JBL) Partners KAV Sports for Customized 3D Bike Helmets

Jabil Inc. JBL recently announced that it has collaborated with KAV Sports to develop customized bicycle helmets that meet all safety standards while delivering improved performance and aesthetics. These 3D-printed helmets are developed from custom nylon carbon-fiber material engineered by Jabil, leveraging its additive manufacturing prowess and pervasive manufacturing capabilities.



The traditional bike helmets usually come in one to three sizes and are often ill-fit for all head shapes and sizes. These new helmets are made from injection-molded, expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam with certain limitations in stability, durability and comfort in varied temperatures ranging from -15 degrees to more than 60 degrees Celsius.



This is where Jabil’s additive manufacturing expertise came in handy when it came up with a perfect material that provided excellent energy absorption, increased layer-to-layer adhesion for consistent performance and offered an improved look and feel. This proprietary nylon carbon-fiber composite embodied all the necessary properties and passed all the quality standard tests and validation testing to achieve certification in accordance with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification.



The helmets are now available for mass customization with 3D printing in grey, black and white colors. The additive manufacturing process allows KAV Sports to reduce production costs and eliminate unnecessary waste, becoming an instant hit with users. It now aims to reach a wider customer base by capitalizing on Jabil’s extensive manufacturing capacities and supply chain efficiencies.



Jabil’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target that “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. This initiative should position the company well on the growth trajectory. The diversification will increase the reliability of the company’s earnings and revenues, thereby driving returns for investors in the long haul.



In addition, Jabil’s top-line growth is expected to benefit from strength in healthcare, cloud, retail and industrial. The company is likely to gain from the rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long haul. It is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics.



With more than 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries, Jabil is likely to benefit from secular growth drivers with strong margin and cash flow dynamics. Moreover, its unmatched depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good stead. An extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, enables customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.



The stock gained 31.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.1%.



