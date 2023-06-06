Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $92.83, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 16.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.16 billion, down 1.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $34.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.28% and +3.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.95, which means Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

