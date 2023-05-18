Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $83.90, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 1.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.17 billion, down 1.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.38 per share and revenue of $34.51 billion, which would represent changes of +9.54% and +3.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.87, which means Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.