Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $77.27, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.85% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 13.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 7.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.87%.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.17 billion, down 1.91% from the prior-year quarter.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.38 per share and revenue of $34.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and +3.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.04.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

