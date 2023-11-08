Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $126.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 5.98% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.56, indicating a 10.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.73 billion, indicating a 9.44% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.50 per share and a revenue of $33.46 billion, indicating changes of +10.08% and -3.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Jabil is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.3.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.