Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $106.83, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 3.56% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.5 billion, down 5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Jabil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.46, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.