Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $62.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.21 billion, up 13.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $32.61 billion, which would represent changes of +29.23% and +11.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.2.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.