Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $55.35, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 0.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

JBL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JBL to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 178.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.9 billion, up 8.98% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $28.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.14% and +4.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JBL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note JBL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.63, which means JBL is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

