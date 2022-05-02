Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $58.09, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 6.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 24.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.21 billion, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $32.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.23% and +11.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.9.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

