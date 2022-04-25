Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $58.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 7.99% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.21 billion, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $32.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.23% and +11.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.73, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

