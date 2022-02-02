Jabil (JBL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $62.98, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 12.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 15.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.41 billion, up 8.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $31.83 billion, which would represent changes of +17.29% and +8.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.91, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

