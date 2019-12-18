Jabil (JBL) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.9% in Session

Jabil, Inc. JBL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $38.16 to $40.64 in the past one-month time frame.



The upmove came after the company's fiscal first quarter earnings trumped estimates.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Plexus Corp. PLXS, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



