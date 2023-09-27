Jabil (JBL) Inks Deal to Sell Mobility Business for Core Focus

Jabil Inc. JBL has inked a definitive agreement with China-based BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited to divest its Mobility business to focus more on core businesses. The cash deal, valued at $2.2 billion, is likely to be concluded within February 2024, subject to the mandatory regulatory approvals and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.



The divestment will enable Jabil to enhance its financial flexibility to reward its shareholders with risk-adjusted returns in the form of incremental share repurchases. In addition, it will facilitate the company to invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, healthcare, AI cloud data centers and other end markets to strengthen its position as one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services. These factors probably appeased investors and contributed to the uptrend in the stock.



The to-be-divested business primarily manufactures printed circuit boards and related products in Chengdu and Wuxi in China. The deal will likely expand BYD Electronic's customer base and augment its smartphone components business, which has been its leading revenue-generating unit. It is also expected to help BYD Electronic penetrate new markets and add value to its mobile supply chain. The transaction is, therefore, a win-win for both firms.



Jabil is witnessing solid momentum in industrial business driven by growth in clean and smart energy infrastructure adoption. Strength in solar inverters, smart meters, energy storage & power and building management solutions are driving the top line. The company has an established global presence and a worldwide connected factory network, which enables it to scale up production per the evolving market dynamics.



Management’s focus on improving working capital management and integrating sophisticated AI and ML capabilities to enhance the efficiency of its internal process are major tailwinds. The company is witnessing a resilient demand trend and anticipates substantial secular growth in EVs, healthcare, renewable energy infrastructure, 5G and cloud. Its automotive industry is poised to benefit as the transformation to EV accelerates.



With more than 250,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries, Jabil is likely to benefit from secular growth drivers with strong margin and cash flow dynamics. Moreover, solid end-market experience, proven technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good stead. An extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.



The stock has gained 74.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 50.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jabil presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.