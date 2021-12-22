Jabil (JBL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Jabil (JBL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $67.19 in the previous session. Jabil has gained 57.5% since the start of the year compared to the 24.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 38.7% return for the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on December 16, 2021, Jabil reported EPS of $1.92 versus consensus estimate of $1.8 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.46%.

For the current fiscal year, Jabil is expected to post earnings of $6.47 per share on $31.83 billion in revenues. This represents a 15.33% change in EPS on an 8.7% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.03 per share on $33.11 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.69% and 4%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Jabil may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Jabil has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.2X versus its peer group's average of 7.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Jabil passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Jabil shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

