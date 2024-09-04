Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $103.60, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 2.94% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.24, marking an 8.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.6 billion, reflecting a 21.97% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% lower. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.72.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

