Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $115.77, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 5.91% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.5 billion, down 5.88% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.59, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.