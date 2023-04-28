Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $78.15, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 10.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.17 billion, down 1.91% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.38 per share and revenue of $34.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and +3.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.29.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

