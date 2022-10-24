Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $62.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 11.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% higher. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.5.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report



