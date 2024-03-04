Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Jabil (JBL) standing at $148.62, reflecting a +0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturer have appreciated by 12.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 15, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.94, reflecting a 3.19% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.91 billion, reflecting a 15.08% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.11 per share and a revenue of $30.61 billion, representing changes of +5.56% and -11.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Jabil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.92.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.