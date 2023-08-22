Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $103.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 7.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, down 1.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.5 billion, down 5.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.49 per share and revenue of $34.74 billion, which would represent changes of +10.98% and +3.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.11, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

