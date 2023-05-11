Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $79.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 6.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 10.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.17 billion, down 1.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.38 per share and revenue of $34.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.54% and +3.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.33.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

