Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $72.55, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 13.38% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.76, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

