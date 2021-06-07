Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $57.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 5.43% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JBL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 17, 2021. On that day, JBL is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 178.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.9 billion, up 8.98% from the prior-year quarter.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $28.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.14% and +4.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JBL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JBL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

