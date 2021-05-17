Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $54, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 0.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

JBL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JBL is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 178.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.9 billion, up 8.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $28.53 billion, which would represent changes of +74.14% and +4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JBL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, JBL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.61, which means JBL is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

