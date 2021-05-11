Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $53.56, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JBL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JBL is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 178.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.9 billion, up 8.98% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $28.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.14% and +4.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JBL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, JBL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.41, so we one might conclude that JBL is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

