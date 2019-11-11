Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $39.59, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 12.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JBL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JBL to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.96 billion, up 6.93% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $25.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.1% and +2.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JBL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.55.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

