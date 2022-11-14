Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $66.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 12.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 15.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the prior-year quarter.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.04, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

