Jabil (JBL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $55.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 10.35% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 16, 2022. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.41 billion, up 8.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $31.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.29% and +8.7%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.03, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

