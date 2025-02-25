Jabil (JBL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Jabil (JBL) standing at $157.51, reflecting a -1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturer witnessed a loss of 0.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jabil in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.81, marking a 7.74% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.41 billion, indicating a 5.25% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.78 per share and a revenue of $27.35 billion, indicating changes of +3.42% and -5.31%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Jabil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.92, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

