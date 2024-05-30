Jabil (JBL) Enhances Server Portfolio for Financial Services

Jabil Inc. JBL recently unveiled cutting-edge advancements in its cloud server portfolio to cater to the evolving demand for the financial service industry. The company’s portfolio offerings optimized for financial service applications include several models such as J322-S, J312-S and J311-S. The J322-S delivers precision time management and boast the capability to scale in terms of storage capacity and input/output operations. With these features, the server is designed to efficiently handle AI-GPU (Graphics Processing Units) accelerated tasks and low latency workloads.



J-311S stands out as the industry's first server compliant with DC-MHS (Data Center Modular Hardware System), offering consistent interoperability among modular components. It is designed to optimize computational and storage capacity in air-cooled environments. J-312S server is engineered to deliver robust computation power and efficient memory usage within a compact space. It is also optimized for precise time management.



The financial service industry is struggling to cope with the rising demands for high processing power, accurate synchronization and low latency. High-frequency trading, market data ingestion and quantitative analysis require substantial computational power. Moreover, the large pool of information that's needed to be processed and analyzed in real-time is immense. Financial transactions and logs need accurate timing, as inconsistency can undermine data integrity. Financial institutions have varied and evolving requirements and with the growing volume of transactions, the enterprise needs an adaptable, scalable solution to improve their infrastructure.



With the 5th Gen Intel Xeon dual-socket processors, Jabil servers are well equipped to provide the high computational power needed to match intense data center workloads. Highly configurable and low latency input/output options boost response time for financial service applications. Jabil's latest Smart Network Interface Cards and Precision Time Management features ensure the performance, reliability, and data integrity needed for the most demanding time-sensitive fintech applications.



The digital finance market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. With that, demand for precise, transparent and efficient financial server solutions will also rise. Data centers need to be equipped with advanced cloud servers to manage these increasing workloads. By expanding its cloud server offerings with various enhancements in performance, precision timing and greater flexibility, Jabil is aiming to capitalize on these evolving market dynamics. Moreover, it is also directing its research and innovation on developing next-generation servers with picosecond precision. Its commitment to crafting an open, innovative server ecosystem and advancing its portfolio for sophisticated data center applications will boost its commercial prospects.



Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from strength in healthcare, packaging, auto and transportation. It has an established global presence and a worldwide connected factory network, which enables it to scale up production per the evolving market trends. Management’s focus on improving working capital management and integration of sophisticated AI and ML capabilities to enhance the efficiency of its internal process are major tailwinds.



The stock has gained 29.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 52.7%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Jabil presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

