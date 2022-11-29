Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $68.89, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 7.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.64, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.