Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $111.68, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 4.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.5 billion, down 5.88% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.19, which means Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.