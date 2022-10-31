Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $64.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 13.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 15.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.28 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.18 per share and revenue of $34.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.93% and +2.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.86, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



