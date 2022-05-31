Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $61.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 6.7% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.21 billion, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $32.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.23% and +11.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.15.

We can also see that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

