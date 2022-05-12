Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $56.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 3.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.62, up 24.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.21 billion, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.25 per share and revenue of $32.61 billion, which would represent changes of +29.23% and +11.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.78 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.27, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

