Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed at $44.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 2.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.76% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

JBL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JBL is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.50 billion, up 6.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $27.53 billion, which would represent changes of +59.66% and +0.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JBL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JBL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.8, which means JBL is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

