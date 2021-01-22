Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $45.22, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 6.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

JBL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JBL to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.50 billion, up 6.19% from the prior-year quarter.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $27.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.66% and +0.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JBL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JBL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.83, which means JBL is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

