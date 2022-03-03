Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jabil (JBL) closed the most recent trading day at $57.03, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 8.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Jabil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.41 billion, up 8.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $31.83 billion, which would represent changes of +17.29% and +8.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.24, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.