Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Jabil (JBL) was down 2.93% at $330.83. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.49% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturer witnessed a gain of 37.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 21.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jabil in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.08, marking a 20.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.53 billion, reflecting a 8.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.3 per share and a revenue of $34.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.15% and +14.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Jabil holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.95, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that JBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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