Jabil (JBL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $315.05, marking a +2.12% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 9.6% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.05, marking a 23.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.61 billion, showing a 16.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.74 per share and a revenue of $34.97 billion, representing changes of +30.67% and +17.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Jabil possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Jabil is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.9, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that JBL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry stood at 0.72 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, finds itself in the top 3% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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