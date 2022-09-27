Jabil (JBL) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenues

Jabil Inc. JBL reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results with year-over-year increase in revenues and earnings driven by diligent execution of operational plans.

Quarter Details

Non-GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were $329 million or $2.34 per share compared with $216 million or $1.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a GAAP basis, quarterly earnings increased to $315 million or $2.25 per share from $175 million or $1.16 per share in the prior year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at $1.92 per share.

The bottom-line growth was primarily attributable to higher revenues, which increased to $9,030 million from $7,409 million a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $8,393 million. The top line performance was driven by solid demand in key end markets.



In fiscal 2022, GAAP earnings were $996 million or $6.90 per share on revenues of $33,478 million compared with respective tallies of $696 million or $4.58 per share on revenues of $29,285 million in fiscal 2021.



By segments, Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues in fiscal 2022 increased to $16.7 million from $15.4 million in fiscal 2021, while Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues were up to $16.7 million from $13.9 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In fiscal 2022, Jabil’s operating cash flow was $1,651 million compared with $1,433 million in fiscal 2021. As of Aug 31, 2022, the company had $1,478 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,575 million of notes payable and long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $1,567 million and $2,878 million a year ago. The company has authorized a new share repurchase program worth $1 billion.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, Jabil expects revenues between $9 billion and $9.6 billion. Operating income is estimated in the $367-$427 million range. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $2.00 and $2.40.

