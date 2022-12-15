Jabil (JBL) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenues

Jabil Inc. JBL reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2023 results with year-over-year increase in revenue and earnings driven by diligent execution of operational plans. Robust end-market demand and favorable product mix also drove the quarterly performance.

Quarter Details

On a GAAP basis, quarterly earnings were $223 million or $1.61 per share compared with $241 million or $1.63 per share in the prior year. Non-GAAP earnings for the reported quarter improved to $319 million or $2.31 per share from $284 million or $1.92 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revenues for the quarter improved to $9,635 million from $8,567 million a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $9,281 million. The top line performance was driven by solid demand in key end markets driven by supported by strong secular tailwinds and portfolio refinement.



By segments, Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) revenues in the quarter increased 8% year over year to $5.1 billion, while Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) revenues were up 18% to $4.5 billion.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the first three months of fiscal 2023, Jabil’s operating cash flow was $1,66 million against cash utilization of $46 million in the prior-year period. As of Nov 30, 2022, the company had $1,217 million in cash and cash equivalents with $2,576 million of notes payable and long-term debt.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, Jabil expects revenues between $7.8 billion and $8.4 billion. Operating income is estimated in the $319-$379 million range. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $1.64 and $2.04.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects non-GAAP revenues in the vicinity of $8.40.

