Jabil (JBL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Jabil (JBL) standing at $122.55, reflecting a +0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 2.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $2.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.73 billion, down 9.44% from the year-ago period.

JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $33.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.08% and -3.57%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Jabil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.84 of its industry.

Investors should also note that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.