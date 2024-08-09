Jabil (JBL) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Jabil (JBL) ended the recent trading session at $102.13, demonstrating a +0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had lost 10.95% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.24, showcasing an 8.57% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.6 billion, indicating a 21.97% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion, which would represent changes of -2.43% and -17.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jabil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

