Jabil (JBL) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Jabil (JBL) closed the latest trading day at $119.60, indicating a +0.68% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.1%.

The electronics manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 0.26% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.90, signifying a 4.52% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.51 billion, indicating a 23.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.41 per share and revenue of $28.49 billion, indicating changes of -2.55% and -17.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.41, which means Jabil is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.